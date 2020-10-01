Tottenham on verge of sealing deal to sign £36m South American star

Tottenham are on the verge of signing Carlos Vinicius on a season long loan from Benfica with the option to make the deal permanent for £36m next summer, according to talkSPORT.

Jose Mourinho has already been busy in the transfer market so far this summer as he’s signed goalkeeper Joe Hart, right-back Matt Doherty, left-back Sergio Reguilon, midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and attacker Gareth Bale.

However, the Spurs coach is still looking to bring-in at least one more new recruit before the window closes next week and a new striker is on the agenda as Mourinho needs top class support for the over-worked Harry Kane up front.

Several players have been linked with a move to White Hart Lane this summer but Vinicius has emerged as the primary target and talkSPORT are one of several media outlets reporting that a deal is now on the verge of completion.

talkSPORT claims that Vinicius will join Tottenham on an initial season long loan deal from Benfica with the North Londoners having an option to make the move permanent for £36m next summer.

The 25-year-old has a release clause of £89m in his contract but Benfica have financial problems so are prepared to cash-in on their star striker in order to further balance the books having just sold Ruben Dias to Man City.

Vinicius only joined Benfica from Napoli last summer following a loan spell at Monaco but enjoyed an excellent debut campaign in Portugal having scored 24 goals in all competitions last season.

The South American’s form has attracted interest from a number of top European clubs as talkSPORT says the likes of Juventus, Inter Milan, Manchester United, Chelsea and Wolves have all been tracking him but it seems Spurs have won the race.

The Brazilian born forward is predominantly a striker but can also play from the left so he’ll provide Mourinho with another quality option in the final third if this proposed deal goes through.