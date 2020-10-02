Tottenham to submit fresh offer to sign £45m star, player keen on move

Tottenham will submit a fresh offer for Milan Skriniar this weekend and the Inter Milan defender is keen on sealing a move to North London this summer, according to Football London.

Jose Mourinho is on the verge of securing his sixth signing of the summer transfer window after Tottenham reached an agreement with Benfica to sign striker Carlos Vinicius on an initial season long loan.

However, the Spurs boss is still hoping to further strengthen his squad before the window closes on October 5th and a new centre-back is on the agenda as Tottenham need to buy a replacement for Jan Vertonghen following his departure this summer.

The Belgian international left the club after his contract expired at the end of last season so Mourinho is on the hunt for a top class centre-back to offer competition for the likes of Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier.

Skriniar has emerged as a prime target with Sports Mediaset claiming last week that Tottenham were in talks with Inter Milan about a deal and had seen an opening £32m offer rejected by the Serie A giants.

Football London says Tottenham will now go back in with an improved offer this weekend and while Inter are demanding around £45m, Spurs hope a compromise deal can be agreed between the two clubs.

The report says Skriniar is ‘very keen’ on a move to North London but Tottenham are eyeing Juventus defender Merih Demiral as an alternative target in-case a deal cannot be found with Inter Milan.

We’ll have to wait and see how talks progress over the weekend but Skriniar would be an excellent signing if Tottenham could pull it off as he’s been one of the best centre-backs in Italian football in recent years.

The Slovakian international is terrific in the air and reads the game very well so he should prove to be a superb addition to Mourinho’s squad if Tottenham manage to get a deal over the line before the window shuts.