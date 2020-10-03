[Teams] Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Confirmed line-ups from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge this lunchtime [12.30 kick-off].

Frank Lampard has made some changes from the side that lost on penalties to Tottenham in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night with Thiago Silva coming in for Fikayo Tomori to line-up alongside Kurt Zouma in the middle of defence.

Cesar Azpilicueta keeps his place at right-back so Reece James is named among the substitutes while Ben Chilwell also starts at left-back for Chelsea. N’Golo Kante is handed a recall in midfield and the Frenchman starts alongside Jorginho so Mateo Kovacic has to settle for a place on the bench this afternoon.

Kai Havertz replaces Mason Mount in the attacking midfield position after being rested against Spurs while Tammy Abraham is recalled to start up front against Palace with Olivier Giroud making way.

Timo Werner keeps his place on the left side of the Chelsea attack while Callum Hudson-Odoi starts from the right so Christian Pulisic has to settle for a place among the substitutes.

As for Palace, Wilfried Zaha starts in attack along with Jordan Ayew and Andros Townsend so Christian Benteke is on the bench for the visitors.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Chelsea

Mendy, Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Zouma, Chilwell, Jorginho, Kante, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Werner, Abraham

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Pulisic, Tomori, Kovacic, Giroud, Mount, James

Crystal Palace

Guaita, Ward, Kouyate, Sakho, Mitchell, McCarthy, McArthur, Eze, Townsend, Zaha, Ayew

Subs: Milivojevic, Dann, Meyer, Hennessey, Benteke, Kelly, Riedewald