Man Utd in talks to sign £210k-a-week star, player ready to fly-in to finalise deal

Manchester United are in talks over a free transfer deal to sign Edinson Cavani and the striker could fly-in to the UK tonight to finalise the move, according to the Daily Mail.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperately trying to strengthen his squad before the window shuts on Monday night having only managed to bring-in Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek so far this summer.

United are being strongly linked with wingers such as Jadon Sancho and Ousmane Dembele but the Daily Mail suggests that Solskjaer is also in the market for another striker and Cavani has emerged as a realistic target.

The South American hitman is a free agent after leaving Paris Saint-Germain when his contract expired at the end of last season and the Daily Mail claims Man Utd are in talks over a potential free transfer swoop.

The newspaper says Cavani is demanding a two-year contract worth around £210,000-a-week and United are now well placed to secure his signature after Atletico Madrid, Benfica and Inter Miami all pulled out of the running.

Signing Cavani on a short-term deal could be a shrewd piece of business by United as he’s still one of the most deadly hitmen in the game and the Daily Mail says the striker could even fly-in to the UK today to finalise a move.

The 33-year-old has been one of the best goalscorers in Europe over the past few years as he scored 200 goals in 301 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain to help them win 6 Ligue 1 titles, 4 French Cups and 5 League cups during his seven years in France.

The Uruguay international would give Solskjaer another top class option to support Anthony Martial up front as Cavani would be a huge upgrade on Odion Ighalo – who’s form has dropped dramatically in recent months.

The Nigerian’s loan spell will end in the New Year so Manchester United need another back-up striker to compete with Martial and Cavani could be an excellent addition to their squad if they could lure him to England.

United are still expected to push ahead with their pursuit of Sancho and Dembele while Porto left-back Alex Telles is also being linked so it looks like it’s going to be a busy few days at Old Trafford ahead of Monday’s deadline.