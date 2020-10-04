Player flying-in for medical after Man Utd agree deal to sign South American star

Free agent Edinson Cavani is expected to arrive in England today to undergo his medical and join Manchester United on an initial one-year contract, according to the Guardian.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been desperately trying to strengthen his squad before the transfer window shuts but United have found it difficult to agree terms for key targets such as Jadon Sancho, Ousmane Dembele and Alex Telles.

Another striker is also seemingly on the agenda as Solskjaer needs more firepower with Odion Ighalo’s form slumping in recent months and with the Nigerian’s loan spell set to end in the New Year, a replacement is needed.

Cavani emerged as the prime target with the Daily Mail reporting on Saturday morning that Manchester United were in advanced negotiations over a deal to sign the South American hitman on a free transfer.

The 33-year-old is a free agent after leaving Paris Saint-Germain when his contract expired at the end of last season and it seems talks over a move to Old Trafford have reached a positive conclusion.

The Guardian are one of several media outlets claiming that Cavani will travel to Manchester today to undergo his medical after agreeing terms to join United on an initial one-year contract with an option for a further 12 months.

According to the newspaper, the Uruguayan international’s agents will be paid around £9m for brokering the deal. Potential moves to Benfica and Atletico Madrid fell through because of the agents’ demands but United have agreed to pay their fee to get a deal done.

So unless there are any late complications, Cavani is set to join Manchester United on a free transfer and will become the clubs second major signing of the summer following the arrival of Donny van de Beek from Ajax.

Cavani has been one of the most deadly strikers in world football over the past few years having scored 200 goals in 301 games to help PSG win 6 Ligue 1 titles, 4 French Cups and 5 League cups during his seven years in France.

He isn’t exactly the type of signing Solskjaer has been targeting but Cavani will be a big upgrade on Ighalo and he’ll provide top class competition for Anthony Martial up front this season so this could be a shrewd move by United.