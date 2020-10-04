Man Utd agree deal to sign Brazilian star as Reds close-in on late triple swoop

Alex Telles is set to join Manchester United on Monday after a deal was finally agreed with Porto as the Red Devils look to bring-in three new players on deadline day, according to talkSPORT.

United have been trying to sign a new left-back all summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to bring in competition for Luke Shaw and they turned their attention to Telles after missing out on Sergio Reguilon to Tottenham.

The Brazilian defender is in the final year of his contract and has made it clear he wont be signing an extension so Porto need to cash-in now or risk losing the 27-year-old for nothing next summer.

Negotiations with the Portuguese champions have proven difficult and it looked as though any hopes of a deal were dead after Sky Sports News claimed that United had seen an improved £15.4m offer rejected with Porto demanding around £22m.

However, it appears there has now been a breakthrough in the negotiations as talkSPORT claims that Telles will complete a move to Manchester United on Monday after a deal was finally agreed with Porto.

The report doesn’t specify any specific transfer fee but Telles will be an excellent addition to Solskjaer’s squad if this proposed deal gets over the line before the window closes at 11pm on Monday.

The South American is one of the best attacking full-backs in Europe having provided 13 goals and 12 assists for Porto last season so he’ll certainly give United a real threat down the left flank.

It looks like it’s going to be a busy couple of days at Old Trafford as talkSPORT are one of several outlets reporting that Edison Cavani is set to join Man Utd after a deal was agreed with his representatives.

The 33-year-old is available on a free transfer after leaving PSG at the end of last season and the report says he’ll undergo his medical on Sunday before joining Manchester United on a two-year deal.

Cavani will provide another top class option up front and add competition for Anthony Martial this season but it appears United are also looking to the future as they close-in on a deal to sign youngster Facundo Pellistri.

The 18-year-old has forged a reputation as one of the best young talents in South America after starring for Penarol and talkSPORT claims that Man Utd have now triggered a £10m release clause in the winger’s contract.

Pellistri is now expected to thrash out personal terms and undergo a medical before sealing a move to Old Trafford as Manchester United look to wrap-up three new signings on deadline day.

The teenager is predominantly a right winger and has chipped in with 2 goals and 4 assists in his 37 appearances for Penarol so he looks to be an exciting one for the future if United get this proposed deal wrapped-up.