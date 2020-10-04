Man Utd told they can sign 23-year-old target in cut-price £60m deadline day deal

Barcelona have told Manchester United they can seal a deadline day move for Ousmane Dembele in a cut-price £60m deal, according to the Mirror.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been trying to add a new winger to his squad throughout the summer transfer window but Man Utd have been frustrated in their attempts to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

Dembele emerged as an alternative target and while several media outlets suggested that United wanted an initial loan, Barcelona are only interested in letting the Frenchman leave on a permanent basis.

L’Équipe reported late last week that Manchester United were prepared to pay £45m to sign Dembele and the winger is open to the idea of a move to Old Trafford after holding talks with compatriot Paul Pogba.

While Barcelona won’t entertain Man Utd’s £45m proposal, the Mirror claims that the Catalans have informed the Manchester giants they are prepared to sanction a £60m deal before the window closes on Monday night.

That would see Barca taking a huge hit on the price they paid Borussia Dortmund for Dembele’s signature three years ago but it seems the Spaniard’s are ready to cut their losses on the 23-year-old.

Dembele’s time at the Nou Camp has been plagued by injury problems and he was restricted to making just 9 appearances in all competitions last season so it’s safe to say the move hasn’t worked out as planned.

Barcelona are now ready to offload Dembele to make room for Lyon attacker Memphis Depay but Manchester United must decide whether they want to spend £60m on the French international considering he isn’t their prime target.

It would be a big risk to throw that kind of money at a back-up so they may decide to go for a cheaper short-term option now and save their money for a potential swoop for number one target Sancho next summer.

However, if Man Utd do decide to push ahead with a deal for Dembele he could prove to be a shrewd piece of business as despite his injury problems, there is no denying his quality when he’s fully fit.

Whatever happens with Dembele it looks like it’s going to be a busy 24 hours at Old Trafford as United are also on the verge of signing Edison Cavani on a free transfer and Alex Telles from Porto on deadline day.

Solskjaer will be desperate to get the proposed deals over the line after Manchester United were humiliated 6-1 by Tottenham at Old Trafford this afternoon.