Thomas Partey’s shirt number revealed after joining Arsenal on £250k-a-week deal

Thomas Partey has completed his £45m move to Arsenal after joining the club from Atletico Madrid on a long-term contract, the club has confirmed on Arsenal.com.

Boss Mikel Arteta has been in the market for another top class midfielder this summer and Partey was identified as a prime target but negotiations with Atletico have been difficult.

The Spaniards refused to discuss a deal worth anything less than Partey’s release fee and Arsenal were reluctant to pay the required £45m with money tight at the Emirates Stadium this summer.

However, the Gunners freed-up funds after loaning Matteo Guendouzi to Hertha Berlin earlier today while Lucas Torreira has sealed a loan move to Atletico Madrid after falling out of favour under Arteta.

With two high-earners off the books, Arsenal were finally able to make their move for Partey and The Athletic were one of several media outlets to report that the north Londoners had triggered the players £45m release clause on deadline day.

The Ghanaian international undertook his medical in Spain after agreeing personal terms and Arsenal have confirmed on Arsenal.com that Partey has joined the club on a long-term contract.

After completing the deal, Arteta expressed his delight at landing Partey and described the player as a ‘dynamic midfielder with great energy’ – which is something that’s been missing at Arsenal for a while.

“We have been watching Thomas for a while, so we’re now delighted to add such a high quality player to our squad. He is a dynamic midfielder with great energy. He brings a lot of experience from a top club that has competed at the highest level in La Liga and the Champions League for several years.” Arteta told Arsenal.com “We’re very impressed with his attitude and his approach to the game. He’s an intelligent footballer and we’re looking forward to him integrating into our system and contributing to the progress we’re building at the moment at the club.”

Arsenal confirmed in the announcement that Partey will wear the No.18 shirt this season and talkSPORT claims he’ll earn around £250,000-a-week after penning a four year contract at the Emirates.

The 27-year-old becomes Arsenal’s fourth major signing of the summer following the arrivals of attacker Willian on a free transfer, centre-back Gabriel from Lille and goalkeeper Alex Runarsson from Dijon.

Partey has forged a reputation as one of the best all-round midfielders in La Liga having been a key part of Diego Simeone’s side so he should prove to be an excellent addition to Arteta’s squad.