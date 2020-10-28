Man Utd to meet asking price for 22-year-old star as Solskjaer plots major signing

Manchester United will meet Dayot Upamecano’s £38m release clause next summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer attempts to land the coveted RB Leipzig centre-back, according to The Times via the Daily Mail.

Many United fans expected the club to sign a top class centre-back during the recent summer transfer window as concerns remain over Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof while Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe have been hampered by injury problems.

Despite calls from supports to splash out on the defence, Solskjaer focused most of his efforts in strengthening his attacking options before the window closed earlier this month with left-back Alex Telles the only defensive addition to the squad.

However, it appears the Norwegian coach is planning to sign a new centre-back soon as the Daily Mail are citing a report from The Times that claims Manchester United are plotting a swoop to land Upamecano next summer.

The newspaper says United will meet the Frenchman’s £38m release clause – which can be activated in the summer of 2021 – after Solskjaer identified the Leipzig star as a prime transfer target.

The report claims Man Utd have been tracking Upamecano for some time and will finally make their move next summer but are expected to face stiff competition from a number of other top European clubs.

Upamecano has developed into one of the best young central defenders in world football since joining Leipzig from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2017 and his huge potential has caught the attention of Europe’s elite.

The 22-year-old signed a new contract in the summer that ties him to the Red Bull Arena until 2023 but the Daily Mail says it includes a £38m release clause that can be activated next summer.

That sort of money is a relative bargain for a player of Upamecano’s quality so it’s no wonder Manchester United are prepared to meet that valuation as they lead the charge to land one of football’s most in-demand defenders.

Upamecano has excelled at the back playing under Julian Nagelsmann and United will get a chance to have a closer look at the player when they take on Leipzig in their Champions League group stage clash this evening.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming months but it would be a major coup if Man Utd were able to lure Upamecano to Old Trafford in a £38m deal next summer.