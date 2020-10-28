[Teams] Krasnodar vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups for Champions League clash

Chelsea are in Russia to take on Krasnodar in the Champions League group stages this evening.

Blues boss Frank Lampard has freshened up his starting eleven with Antonio Rudiger recalled to start alongside Kurt Zouma in the back four. Cesar Azpilicueta starts at right-back with Reece James on the bench while Ben Chilwell once again starts on the left.

Mateo Kovacic is given a recall to start in the Chelsea midfield alongside Jorginho meaning N’Golo Kante is given a rest. Callum Hudson-Odoi is recalled to start in attack while Hakim Ziyech makes his full debut for the Blues.

Christian Pulisic is named among the substitutes along with Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham as Kai Havertz once again supports Timo Werner in the Chelsea attack this evening.

Defenders Fikayo Tomori and Andreas Christensen are options for Lampard from the bench if needed while Mason Mount also has to settle for a sub role against Krasnodar.

Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:

Krasnodar

Safonov; Smolnikov, Pantaleão, Martynovich, Chernov; Olsson, Gazinsky, Vilhena, Ramírez; Utkin; Berg.

Subs: Gorodov, Sinitsyn, Litvinov, Sabua, Kutovoy, Suleymanov.

Chelsea

Mendy, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, Chilwell, Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Kovacic, Ziyech, Werner, Havertz

Subs: Caballero, Ziger, James, Tomori, Christensen, Emerson, Kante, Mount, Pulisic, Giroud, Abraham