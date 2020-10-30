Key duo return as Solskjaer makes 3 changes | Expected Man Utd line-up vs Arsenal

Manchester United take on Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon. Here is the line-up we think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will select for the game:

Goalkeeper: David De Gea has been excellent in the past few games so there is no doubt he will keep his place between the sticks ahead of Dean Henderson against Arsenal this weekend.

Defence: Man Utd have looked solid in the past two games playing with a back four so Solskjaer is expected to stick with that system on Sunday and we don’t think he’ll make any changes from the defence that started against Chelsea and Leipzig.

Alex Telles has been ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19 so Luke Shaw will stay at left-back while Aaron Wan-Bissaka will once again start on the right side of the United defence.

Eric Bailly remains out through injury and while Axel Tuanzebe is pushing for a recall, Victor Lindelof is expected to keep his place alongside Harry Maguire in the middle of the back four against Arsenal.

Midfield: Manchester United deployed a diamond in midfield against Leipzig and it worked extremely well so Solskjaer may stick with that formation for the visit of Arsenal to Old Trafford.

Scott McTominay could be recalled in place of Nemanja Matic but Fred should keep his place after impressing recently. Paul Pogba may also have done enough against Leipzig to retain his spot this weekend.

Bruno Fernandes was rested for the 5-0 victory over Leipzig on Wednesday night but he’s certain to come back into the United side in the attacking midfield position. That means Donny van de Beek may drop out despite putting in a positive showing in the Champions League.

Attack: Anthony Martial won’t be available against Arsenal as he’ll serve the final game of his three-match suspension but Marcus Rashford will be recalled up front after scoring a superb hat-trick off the bench against Leipzig.

Mason Greenwood also scored a fine goal against the Germans so he could start alongside Rashford with Edinson Cavani an option from the bench along with the likes of Juan Mata and Daniel James.

Here is how we think United will line-up: