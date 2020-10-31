[Teams] Burnley vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups from Turf Moor

Chelsea get back to Premier League action when they take on Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon.

Blues boss Frank Lampard has made some changed from the side that won in the Champions League on Tuesday night with Reece James coming in for Cesar Azpilicueta at right-back. Thiago Silva also gets a recall after being rested in midweek with the Brazilian lining-up alongside Kurt Zouma while Ben Chilwell remains at left-back.

Chelsea make a couple of changes in midfield as N’Golo Kante and Mason Mount come in for Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic but Kai Havertz once again starts in the attacking midfield role for the visitors.

Timo Werner is given a rest so Tammy Abraham is recalled to lead the line up front while Christian Pulisic comes in for Callum Hudson-Odoi on the left side of the Chelsea attack.

Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech keeps his place after an impressive run out in midweek but Antonio Rudiger drops out to the bench where he joins Olivier Giroud.

As for Burnley, Ashley Barnes starts up front and is supported by Chris Wood so Jay Rodriguez has to settle for a place on the substitutes bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Burnley

Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Long, Taylor, Stephens, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil, Barnes, Wood.

Subs: Brady, Peacock-Farrell, Rodriguez, Vydra, Dunne, Thompson, Richardson

Chelsea

Mendy, James, Silva, Zouma, Chilwell, Kante, Mount, Havertz, Ziyech, Pulisic, Abraham.

Subs: Caballero, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Hudson-Odoi, Werner, Giroud