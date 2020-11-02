29-year-old returns as Klopp makes 4 changes | Expected Liverpool line-up vs Atalanta

Liverpool will be looking to cement their position at the top of Group D when they face Italian side Atalanta on Tuesday night at Stadio di Bergamo [Kick-off 20:00 pm].

The Reds are yet to find their free-flowing style under Jurgen Klopp so far this season but the Premier League champions are still heading into the match full of confidence, having secured four consecutive wins in all competitions.

Atalanta currently sit fourth in the Serie A table and are expected to provide a strong challenge. A victory here will put Liverpool in a commanding position but keeping the high-voltage weekend game against Manchester City in mind, Klopp would once again be looking to rotate his squad. Here is the team we expect the Reds boss to select for the game:

Goalkeeper: It is no coincidence that Liverpool’s form has improved significantly since the return of Alisson and the Brazilian is expected to retain his place between the sticks on Tuesday.

Defence: Klopp has confirmed today that Joel Matip has returned to full training ahead of the clash, and he is likely to get the nod in the starting line-up alongside Joe Gomez. Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho are out injured, while Nathaniel Phillips – who impressed against West Ham – is ineligible for this competition.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson, the two full-backs, are likely to retain their places, although James Milner remains an option for the left-back role.

Midfield: Liverpool have received a major boost after Naby Keita has returned to full training, but summer signing Thiago Alcantara is still missing with a knee injury. Keita could get some minutes in Italy, but he is unlikely to start, which means Curtis Jones, Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum should form the three-man midfield.

Forward: In the last Champions League game against Midtjylland, Klopp rested Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, and started with Takumi Minamino, Diogo Jota and Divock Origi.

Liverpool’s big-guns are once again likely to be rested ahead of the Man City game. After Xherdan Shaqiri’s fantastic performance against the Hammers, the Swiss forward deserves a chance in the starting line-up. Jota and Origi should start with Minamino likely to miss out.