Liverpool team news: Klopp confirms double boost but key man to miss Atalanta trip

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed a double boost ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League trip to Atalanta but a Thiago Alcantara looks set to miss the game tomorrow night.

Klopp held his pre-match press conference today and the Liverpool boss confirmed that Naby Keita and Joel Matip could be back in contention to face Atalanta on Tuesday after returning to full training.

Keita hasn’t featured for the Premier League champions since the 7-2 thrashing at Aston Villa before the October international break but the midfielder trained with the rest of his team-mates on Sunday so could be in the travelling squad to Italy.

Matip has missed Liverpool’s last four games in all competitions since picking up a knock during the Merseyside derby earlier this month but the centre-back is also now training fully at Melwood so should be available to face Atalanta.

However, it wasn’t all positive news as Klopp confirmed that Thiago was still unable to take part in full training on Sunday so is set to miss the Champions League Group D clash tomorrow night.

When asked for an injury update today, Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com:

“A lot, [but] I’m not sure about a new one. We have to see. Yesterday was recovery for some and normal training for the others, so now we have to see how the boys feel today. It’s pretty early now and I have not all the information, but I hope nothing serious.” “Naby and Joel trained yesterday with the team, full, Thiago didn’t. So, that’s the situation. “I have really no idea what I do with this information in the moment because yes, they trained, that’s good, it’s better than if they don’t train. But we have to see what we do with it. “We have another day to make these decisions. A lot of players will be on the plane hopefully, and so decisions will be made late, late, late.”

Matip’s return would be a huge boost for Liverpool as they are down to the bare bones in the middle of defence with Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho both ruled out. Nat Phillips started alongside Joe Gomez during the win over West Ham on Saturday but Matip could be recalled against Atalanta if he proves his fitness.

Elsewhere, Kostas Tsimikas is still on the sidelines with a thigh injury while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is still working his way back from a knee problem so Klopp could be without at least five players for the trip to Atalanta.

The Reds head to Italy sitting top of Group D on maximum points after winning their first two games against Ajax and Midtjylland so they can open-up a five-point lead at the summit if they beat Atalanta on Tuesday night.