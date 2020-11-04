[Teams] Chelsea vs Rennes: Confirmed line-ups from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea take on Rennes in the group stages of the Champions League at Stamford Bridge this evening.

Blues boss Frank Lampard has made only one change following the 3-0 victory over Burnley at the weekend with Jorginho recalled in place of Kai Havertz – who’s being forced to isolate after testing positive for COVID-19.

N’Golo Kante keeps his place in the middle of the park as does Mason Mount so Mateo Kovacic has to settle for a place among the substitutes. Timo Werner starts in attack for Chelsea once again while Tammy Abraham leads the line up front so Olivier Giroud is named on the bench.

Hakim Ziyech has enjoyed a positive start to life at Chelsea having impressed in recent weeks and he’ll get another chance to show what he can do tonight so Callum Hudson-Odoi must settle for a place among the subs.

Chelsea stick with the same back four that kept a clean sheet at Turf Moor last time out with Reece James keeping his place ahead of Cesar Azpilicueta at right-back while Ben Chilwell once again starts at left-back with Emerson Palmieir and Marcos Alonso on the bench.

Thiago Silva marshals the defence yet again and is joined by Kurt Zouma so Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are on the bench along with Fikayo Tomori while Edouard Mendy keeps goal for the hosts once again.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Chelsea

Mendy, James, Thiago Silva, Zouma, Chilwell, Kante, Jorginho, Mount, Ziyech, Abraham, Werner

Subs: Rudiger, Alonso, Christensen, Caballero, Tomori, Kovacic, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Azpilicueta, Emerson Palmieri, Ziger

Rennes

Gomis, Traore, Da Silva, Aguerd, Dalbert, Nzonzi, Gboho, Lea Siliki, Bourigeaud, Terrier, Guirassy

Subs: Salin, Nyamsi, Grenier, Doku, Del Castillo, Hunou, Bonet, Truffert, Assignon, Georginio Rutter, Ugochukwu, Omari