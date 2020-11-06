Connect with us

[Tweets] Tottenham players praise Harry Kane as they celebrate win over Ludogorets

Tottenham Hotspur returned to winning ways in the Europa League as they won 3-1 in Bulgaria against Ludogorets Razgrad on Thursday evening.

Spurs lost their previous Europa League game against Royal Antwerp – a result that left Jose Mourinho extremely angry and frustrated. He demanded a response from his side and named a strong starting line-up that featured Harry Kane; it paid dividends as the England striker turned out to be the main architect behind the victory.

The 27-year-old cemented his place in the Spurs history books as he marked his 300th appearance with his 200th goal for the club.

Kane was denied an early goal after his long ranger managed to hit the woodwork, while he made an uncharacteristic miss by blazing over from close range after a fine pass from Harry Winks. Shortly afterwards, he headed in a Lucas Moura corner to put his side ahead against the Bulgarian outfit.

The England skipper then set up Moura for Tottenham’s second before being replaced at the break. The home side responded after the interval through Claudiu Keseru, but Giovani Lo Celso restored the two-goal advantage, and the win put Spurs in a good position in Group J.

Kane has now scored 100 goals away from home, and his last 101 goals have come in just 135 matches – he is on the road to be considered among the pantheons of great English strikers. Only club legends – Jimmy Greaves and Bobby Smith – stand ahead of him in the club’s goal-scoring record, and Kane looks set to break it if he stays fit.

That he is a prolific scorer is known to all, but by turning into a brilliant provider as well he has added a whole new dimension to his game this season. Kane has been involved in 22 goals (12 goals and 10 assists) in just 13 games, which shows his all-round development under Mourinho.

