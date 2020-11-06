[Tweets] Tottenham players praise Harry Kane as they celebrate win over Ludogorets

Tottenham Hotspur returned to winning ways in the Europa League as they won 3-1 in Bulgaria against Ludogorets Razgrad on Thursday evening.

Spurs lost their previous Europa League game against Royal Antwerp – a result that left Jose Mourinho extremely angry and frustrated. He demanded a response from his side and named a strong starting line-up that featured Harry Kane; it paid dividends as the England striker turned out to be the main architect behind the victory.

The 27-year-old cemented his place in the Spurs history books as he marked his 300th appearance with his 200th goal for the club.

Kane was denied an early goal after his long ranger managed to hit the woodwork, while he made an uncharacteristic miss by blazing over from close range after a fine pass from Harry Winks. Shortly afterwards, he headed in a Lucas Moura corner to put his side ahead against the Bulgarian outfit.

The England skipper then set up Moura for Tottenham’s second before being replaced at the break. The home side responded after the interval through Claudiu Keseru, but Giovani Lo Celso restored the two-goal advantage, and the win put Spurs in a good position in Group J.

Many Spurs players have taken to Twitter to react to the win, and some of them congratulated Kane for his landmark achievement. This is how Spurs players reacted to the win on social networking site Twitter:

Good win and a proud night for me reaching 200 @SpursOfficial goals. More to come. 💯💯💪 pic.twitter.com/5T9WDmaF9I — Harry Kane (@HKane) November 5, 2020

Feliz por el gol , pero sobre todo por el triunfo del equipo en un campo difícil ✅⚽️ Happy to score, but even happier for the team's win in a tough stadium. #COYS pic.twitter.com/PMmH8ToK48 — Giovani Lo Celso (@LoCelsoGiovani) November 5, 2020

Job done! Taking the points with us back to London 💪 Big congrats to @HKane on reaching 200 goals for the club. A special player and a reflection of his dedication every day ⚽ pic.twitter.com/lKPdxnjz39 — Toby Alderweireld (@AlderweireldTob) November 5, 2020

Former great Tottenham player turned popular football pundit Gary Lineker also had nice things to say about Kane. Lineker appeared to have trolled Donald Trump by alluding to his tweet “Stop the count” after Spurs scored their third goal.

Spurs are 3-1 up. STOP THE COUNT. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 5, 2020

What an achievement for @HKane scoring his 200th goal for @SpursOfficial in his 300th game. Well played. 👏🏻👏🏻 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 5, 2020

Another former great Tottenham player and club legend Osvaldo Ardiles took to Twitter to shower heaps of praise on Kane.

Big congratulations @HKane . What a record. What a goalscorer. What a player. Now for the next 200!!! COYS https://t.co/JSjLPoJQuw — osvaldo ardiles (@osvaldooardiles) November 5, 2020

Kane has now scored 100 goals away from home, and his last 101 goals have come in just 135 matches – he is on the road to be considered among the pantheons of great English strikers. Only club legends – Jimmy Greaves and Bobby Smith – stand ahead of him in the club’s goal-scoring record, and Kane looks set to break it if he stays fit.

That he is a prolific scorer is known to all, but by turning into a brilliant provider as well he has added a whole new dimension to his game this season. Kane has been involved in 22 goals (12 goals and 10 assists) in just 13 games, which shows his all-round development under Mourinho.