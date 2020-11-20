Liverpool team news update: Klopp confirms blow but key duo may return vs Leicester

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed today that Jordan Henderson will miss the Premier League clash against Leicester City on Sunday.

The 30-year-old midfielder felt a tightness in his groin during England’s defeat to Belgium last weekend and was sent back to Merseyside for further assessment on Monday after withdrawing from Gareth Southgate’s squad.

While Liverpool were hopeful that Henderson would be available for the game, Klopp has now confirmed that the Reds skipper will sit out the top-of-the-table clash at Anfield on Sunday evening.

Liverpool will also be without Trent Alexander-Arnold for the visit of Leicester. The highly-rated right-back picked up a calf injury before the international break, and it seems he is yet to recover.

However, the Reds boss has hinted that both Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara could return against Brendan Rodgers’ side after returning to training following injury issues. The midfield duo will be assessed before their availability is determined but it would be a huge boost for Klopp if they were passed fit.

In a further boost, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain returned to full training earlier this week and the England midfielder could get some minutes for the first time this season if he’s able to prove his fitness.

Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com:

“We will see, [but] Hendo not and Trent not, that’s clear. All the rest we will see. “They are in a good way, Ox [is] in a good way. They are all closer but we will see if it is close enough for the weekend.”

The reigning Champions suffered a massive blow during the international break with central defender Joe Gomez picking up a season-threatening knee injury. He has undergone an operation to repair a tendon on his left knee, and Klopp has confirmed that the surgery was successful. He is certain to spend a lengthy spell on the sidelines along with Virgil van Dijk.

On Gomez, Klopp continued to Liverpoolfc.com:

“[It is] a tough one but the surgery was successful, so he is now already recovering first from the surgery and then starting the rehabilitation. “He is with his family, so he is in the best possible place I would say. That’s it, pretty much. Rehab has started now. After surgery you count from that moment backwards and we help as much as we can, but for the first few days all of the boys after surgery probably feel pretty alone. But when you have your family around – and that’s the case for him – then it’s as good as possible, that’s it.”

Klopp has rightly pointed out that injuries to players are natural and the club has to prepare for that, but the main concern here is players in similar positions are suffering serious injuries, which is making the task harder for the Reds boss.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is definitely out of the Leicester game after testing positive for coronavirus while on international duty with Egypt. The winger will only return to the UK once he tests negative (possibly today), and thereafter he will have to self-isolate for ten days as per the government protocols.

Klopp provided an update on Salah:

“He is probably back today, that’s all I’ve heard. We are obviously in close contact with him all of the time and, how it always is in these cases, in the moment when you have a negative test then the process really starts. He’s in a good place, he feels well, no symptoms, so that is all fine.”

Rhys Williams picked up a minor hip problem during the international break but it seems he will be able to shake off the knock. Neco Williams took a sore kick on his foot against the Republic of Ireland on Sunday but it seems he will be fit to play, with Klopp not providing any specific update on his fitness.