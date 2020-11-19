Liverpool dealt fresh injury blow, 9 players could now miss Leicester clash

Jordan Henderson has given Liverpool another injury headache meaning up to nine players are set to miss Sunday’s Premier League clash with Leicester City, according to The Times.

Henderson picked up a groin injury during during England’s 2-0 defeat to Belgium in the Nations League on Sunday night and returned to Liverpool on Monday for assessment after pulling out of Gareth Southgate’s squad ahead of the win over Iceland.

The Premier League champions had hoped the midfielder would recover in time to be in contention for Sunday’s clash with Leicester, however, The Times claims that Henderson is now expected to miss the game at Anfield.

The news will come as another major blow to Jurgen Klopp as he’s already without a number of key players this weekend. His options in midfield will be limited further if Henderson is ruled out as Fabinho is certain to miss the game with a thigh injury while Thiago Alcantara is also a major doubt due to a knee problem and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remains a long-term absentee.

Liverpool have issues in defence too as Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to miss the visit of Leicester due to a calf injury that he sustained before the international break while Joe Gomez has been ruled out for most of the season with a knee injury.

Virgil van Dijk is also facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines following knee surgery and Rhys Williams is another concern after the youngster picked up a hip injury while away with the England U21s this week so Klopp is down to the bare bones at centre-back.

With Mohamed Salah self-isolating in Egypt after testing positive for COVID-19, Liverpool could be without as many as nine first team players when they take on Leicester this weekend if none of their injury concerns prove their fitness over the next 48 hours.

However, there is some positive news for Klopp as Andrew Robertson is expected to be available after coming through Scotland’s defeat by Israel on Wednesday night after complaining of a tight hamstring last weekend.

Klopp will have to put his injury problems to one side as he prepares to welcome leaders Leicester to Anfield on Sunday night with Liverpool looking for a win to hopefully climb back to the top of the Premier League table.