[Teams] Sevilla vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups for Champions League clash

Chelsea are in Spain to take on Sevilla in the group stages of the Champions League this evening.

Frank Lampard has made plenty of changes from the side that drew with Tottenham at the weekend with goalkeeper Edouard Mendy one of only two players to keep their place. Cesar Azpilicueta replaces Reece James at right-back while Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen come-in for Thiago Silva and Kurt Zouma in the middle of the Chelsea back four.

Ben Chilwell is also given a rest so Emerson Palmeiri starts at left-back while Jorginho replaces N’Golo Kante in midfield with the Frenchman given a well-earned breather. Mateo Kovacic keeps his place in the middle of the park but Kai Havertz replaces Mason Mount who drops to the bench.

Hakim Ziyech makes way as Callum Hudson-Odoi gets a chance to impress on the wing and Christian Pulisic is recalled to the Chelsea starting eleven after returning to full fitness following his cameo appearance at the weekend.

Olivier Giroud is recalled to lead the line up front for the Blues with Tammy Abraham and Timo Werner named among the substitutes so Lampard has plenty of firepower if needed. Youngster Billy Gilmour is back in the matchday squad and he’ll be hoping to feature at some point.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Sevilla

Vaclík; Jesús Navas, Sergi Gómez, Diego Carlos, Rekik; Vázquez, Gudelj, Rakitic; Idrissi, En-Nesyri, Óscar

Subs: Ocampos, Jordan, de Jong, Munir, Kounde, Torres, Fernando, Gonzalez, Zarzana, Pastor, Romero, Javier Vazquez

Chelsea

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Rüdiger, Christensen, Emerson; Jorginho, Kovacic, Havertz; Hudson-Odoi, Giroud, Pulisic

Subs: Kepa, Caballero, Alonso, Kante, Abraham, Werner, Tomori, Mount, Chilwell, Ziyech, Gilmour, James