Chelsea
[Teams] Chelsea vs Leeds United: Confirmed line-ups from Stamford Bridge
Chelsea are back in Premier League action as they take on Leeds United at Stamford Bridge this evening.
Frank Lampard has made several changes from the side that beat Sevilla in midweek with Reece James recalled to start at right-back in place of Cesar Azpilicueta while Ben Chilwell comes-in at left-back with Emerson making way.
Thiago Silva and Kurt Zouma are also recalled to start in the middle of the Chelsea defence meaning Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen drop out while N’Golo Kante replaces Jorginho in the middle of the park after he was rested in the Champions League.
Kai Havertz keeps his place but Mason Mount gets a recall by Lampard with Mateo Kovacic making way. Olivier Giroud has been rewarded for his superb four-goal performance in midweek as he keeps his place in the Chelsea attack.
Timo Werner is recalled in place of Christian Pulisic while Hakim Ziyech comes in for Callum Hudson-Odoi so Tammy Abraham has to settle for a place among the substitutes this evening.
As for Leeds, Patrick Bamford starts up front with Rodrigo on the bench and Jack Harrison offers support in attack. Kalvin Phillips starts once again in midfield for the visitors.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Chelsea
Mendy, James, Zouma, Thiago Silva, Chilwell, Havertz, Kante, Mount, Ziyech, Giroud, Werner
Subs: Arrizabalaga, Rudiger, Jorginho, Abraham, Pulisic, Kovacic, Azpilicueta
Leeds Utd
Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Dallas, Raphinha, Klich, Phillips, Alioski, Harrison, Bamford
Subs: Poveda-Ocampo, Roberts, Casilla, Llorente, Helder Costa, Rodrigo, Struijk
