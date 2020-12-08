[Teams] Chelsea vs Krasnodar: Confirmed line-ups from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea take on Krasnodar in the Champions League this evening knowing qualification to the knockout stages is already secured.

Frank Lampard has made plenty of changes from the side that beat Leeds United in the Premier League at the weekend with Kepa Arrizabalaga coming in for Edouard Mendy in goal while Cesar Azpilicueta replaces Reece James at right-back.

Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger are recalled in the middle of the Chelsea back four with Kurt Zouma and Thiago Silva rested while Emerson comes in for Ben Chilwell at left-back tonight.

Jorginho is given a recall in midfield with N’Golo Kante getting a well-earned breather while Billy Gilmour makes his first start of the season after returning to full fitness recently. Mateo Kovacic joins Jorginho and Gilmour in midfield with Mason Mount rested.

Tino Anjorin makes his first Champions League start for Chelsea while Kai Havertz is the only player to keep his place from the win over Leeds. Tammy Abraham starts up front with Olivier Giroud and Timo Werner making way.

Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi miss out after suffering injuries at the weekend but Christian Pulisic is an attacking option for Chelsea from the bench along with Werner and Giroud.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Chelsea

Kepa; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Emerson; Gilmour, Jorginho, Kovacic; Anjorin, Abraham, Havertz

Subs: Caballero, Ziger, James, Tomori, Zouma, Alonso, Chilwell, Kante, Mount, Pulisic, Werner, Giroud.

Krasnodar

Gorodov; Smolnikov, Martynovich, Kaio, Ramírez; Olsson, Vilhena, Wanderson, Claesson, Cabella; Berg

Subs: Sorokin, Chernov, Markov, Utkin, Chernikov, Kambolov, Sinitsyn, Suleymanov, Petrov.