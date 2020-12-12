[Teams] Everton vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups from Goodison Park

Chelsea can go top of the table with a win when they take on Everton at Goodison Park tonight.

Frank Lampard has made plenty of changes from the side that started in the Champions League last week with Edouard Mendy returning in goal while Reece James, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma and Ben Chilwell all get recalls in the Chelsea defence. Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Emerson all make way.

N’Golo Kante is also recalled to start alongside Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount in the Chelsea midfield with Jorginho and Billy Gilmour dropping to the bench. Timo Werner comes back in to start in attack while Olivier Giroud leads the line up front with Tammy Abraham having to settle for a place among the subs. Kai Havertz keeps his place but Hakim Ziyech misses out due to injury.

Carlos Ancelotti appears to be going with a back three of Michael Keane, Mason Holgate and Yerry Mina while Gylfi Sigurdsson gets a start in the Everton midfield along with Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Alex Iwobi gets the nod to start in attack along with Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin so Bernard has to settle for a place on the bench along with Andre Gomes.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Everton

Pickford; Keane, Holgate, Mina; Godfrey, Allan, Doucoure, Sigurdsson; Iwobi, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Olsen, Kenny, Tosun, Bernard, Gomes, Gordon, Davies

Chelsea

Mendy, James, Thiago Silva, Zouma, Chilwell, Kovacic, Kante, Mount, Havertz, Giroud, Werner

Subs: Kepa, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Gilmour, Jorginho, Anjorin, Abraham