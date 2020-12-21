[Teams] Chelsea vs West Ham: Confirmed line-ups from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea can close-in on the top four in the Premier League table with a win over West Ham at Stamford Bridge this evening.

Frank Lampard is without Reece James due to an on-going knee injury so Cesar Azpilicueta comes-in at right-back to join Thiago Silva and Kurt Zouma in the back four. Ben Chilwell also keeps his place at left-back with Emerson on the bench while Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen also miss out on a place in the starting eleven.

Jorginho joins N’Golo Kante in Chelsea’s midfield so Mateo Kovacic has to settle for a place among the substitutes along with Billy Gilmour. Mason Mount keeps his place so Kai Havertz is dropped to the bench this evening.

Timo Werner starts in attack for Chelsea along with Christian Pulisic so Callum Hudson-Odoi has to settle for a place on the bench after making his return from injury. Hakim Ziyech failed to prove his fitness so he’s not involved tonight.

Tammy Abraham leads the line up front for the Blues so Olivier Giroud is named among the subs by Lampard this evening.

As for West Ham, Aaron Cresswell is passed fit to start at left-back while Chelsea target Declan Rice once again starts in midfield.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Chelsea

Mendy, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Thiago Silva, Chilwell, Jorginho, Kante, Mount, Werner, Abraham, Pulisic

Subs: Kepa, Rudiger, Christensen, Kovacic, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Gilmour, Havertz, Emerson

West Ham

Fabianski, Coufal, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Noble, Fornals, Haller

Subs: Yarmolenko, Benrahma, Snodgrass, Dawson, Diop, Fredericks, Martin, Johnson, Randolph