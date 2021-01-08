Young trio start as Klopp makes 9 changes | Expected Liverpool line-up vs Villa

After confirmation the game will go ahead, Liverpool take on Aston Villa in the 3rd round of the FA Cup at Villa Park tonight. Here is the team we expect Jurgen Klopp to select for the game:

Goalkeeper: The Liverpool boss is expected to make plenty of changes so Alisson Becker is likely to be rested with Caoimhin Kelleher given a chance to impress between the sticks.

Defence: Liverpool continue to have major problems in the middle of their defence as Joel Matip remains a doubt with a groin injury while Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are still working their way back from serious knee injuries.

Fabinho and Jordan Henderson deputised at the back during the 1-0 defeat to Southampton on Monday night but we expect them to be given a breather so Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams could start in the centre-back positions tonight.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson should be rested so Neco Williams is likely to start at right-back while James Milner could start at left-back with Kostas Tsimikas still out with a knee injury.

Midfield: Thiago Alcantara has made a successful return to action recently having overcome a knee problem and he may get another start against Aston Villa to help build-up his match fitness.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain should keep his place in midfield while Curtis Jones is expected to be recalled after being named on the bench last time out. Gini Wijnaldum will make way and Naby Keita isn’t likely to be risked after missing the last three games.

Forward: Liverpool are expected to rest their big guns in attack so Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are unlikely to feature at Villa Park while Diogo Jota remains out with a knee injury.

Therefore, Xherdan Shaqiri should get a recall and Takumi Minamino is also expected to start against Villa tonight. Divock Origi has found starts hard to come by this season but he may get a chance to impress up front this evening.

Here is how we think Liverpool will line-up: