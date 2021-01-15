Key man returns as Lampard makes 6 changes | Expected Chelsea line-up vs Fulham

Chelsea take on Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday evening. Here is the team we expect Frank Lampard to select for the game:

Goalkeeper: Number one goalkeeper Edouard Mendy will be recalled after being rested for the FA Cup win over Morecambe so Kepa Arrizabalaga will drop to the bench.

Defence: Chelsea are expected to make changes in defence with Thiago Silva recalled after he was rested for the FA Cup third round win last weekend. Kurt Zouma should keep his place in the middle of the back four so Antonio Rudiger will be the man to make way.

Ben Chilwell should come in for Emerson at left-back while we may also see a change at right-back with Reece James fit to return from a thigh injury so Cesar Azpilicueta is set to drop to the bench.

Midfield: Lampard will be without N’Golo Kante due to suspension so Jorginho is expected to start in the middle of the park. Mason Mount should keep his place so Billy Gilmour will be the man to drop out.

Mateo Kovacic may also have to settle for a place among the Chelsea substitutes as Kai Havertz should keep his place in the advanced central midfield position against Fulham this weekend.

Attack: Chelsea have plenty of options in attack and Christian Pulisic is expected to be recalled on the wing after he was a substitute last time out. Callum Hudson-Odoi may be the man to make way for the United States international tomorrow.

Timo Werner could lead the line up front which would mean Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud having to settle for places on the bench while Hakim Ziyech should once again start on the right wing.

Here is how we think Chelsea will line-up: