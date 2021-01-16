[Teams] Fulham vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups from Craven Cottage

Chelsea desperately need a win to boost their top four hopes when they take on Fulham at Craven Cottage this evening.

Frank Lampard has made plenty of changes from the side that beat Morecambe in the FA Cup last weekend with number one goalkeeper Edouard Mendy recalled between the sticks meaning Kepa drops to the bench.

Thiago Silva comes in to the middle of the Chelsea back four with Antonio Rudiger keeping his place so Kurt Zouma has to settle for a place among the substitutes. Ben Chilwell replaces Emerson at left-back and while Reece James is passed fit to return, Cesar Azpilicueta keeps his place at right-back.

Jorginho is recalled in the Chelsea midfield with Billy Gilmour having to settle for a place on the bench. Mateo Kovacic also starts for the visitors along with Mason Mount so Kai Havertz is named among the subs this evening.

Olivier Giroud comes in to lead the line up front for Chelsea so Timo Werner drops to the bench where he’s joined by Tammy Abraham. Christian Pulisic is recalled on the wing with Callum Hudson-Odoi making way while Hakim Ziyech keeps his place in attack.

As for Fulham, Ademola Lookman starts in attack along with Ivan Cavaleiro while defender Ola Aina starts against his former side.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Fulham

Areola, Tete, Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Robinson, Reed, Anguissa, Dercordova-Reid, Lookman, Cavaleiro

Subs: Rodak, Hector, Odoi, Ream, Bryan, Kebano, Onomah, Kamara.

Chelsea

Mendy, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Chilwell, Kovacic, Jorginho, Mount, Ziyech, Giroud, Pulisic

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Abraham, Werner, Zouma, Hudson-Odoi, Gilmour, James, Havertz, Emerson Palmieri