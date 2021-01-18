Havertz returns as Lampard makes 4 changes | Expected Chelsea line-up vs Leicester

Chelsea take on Leicester City at the King Power on Tuesday evening. Here is the team we expect Frank Lampard to select for the game:

Goalkeeper: Number one goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is certain to keep his place between the sticks with Kepa Arrizabalaga once again on the bench.

Defence: Chelsea should make a couple of changes in defence as Kurt Zouma is pushing for a recall after being left out against Burnley. Antonio Rudiger is the man most likely to make way as Thiago Silva should keep his place in the middle of the back four.

Ben Chilwell should retain his place at left-back but we could see a change at right-back with Reece James pushing for a recall after overcoming a thigh injury so Cesar Azpilicueta could drop to the bench tomorrow night.

Midfield: N’Golo Kante is back from suspension but the Frenchman is still struggling with a thigh injury so remains a doubt for the trip to Leicester. Kante will be assessed tomorrow but I can’t see Lampard taking any chances so Jorginho could keep his place in the Chelsea starting eleven.

Kai Havertz is pushing for a recall after he was an unused substitute for the 1-0 win at Burnley on Saturday. Mateo Kovacic is the player most likely to drop out as Mason Mount should keep his place in the Chelsea midfield after scoring the winner at Turf Moor. Billy Gilmour will be another option from the bench for the visitors.

Attack: Olivier Giroud failed to take his chance at Burnley so Timo Werner is expected to be recalled to start up front for Chelsea against Leicester City. Tammy Abraham will probably have to settle for a place on the bench alongside Giroud.

Hakim Ziyech should keep his place on the wing while Christian Pulisic will hope he’s also done enough to keep hold of a first team shirt so Callum Hudson-Odoi may miss out at the King Power.

Here is how we think Chelsea will line-up: