Man Utd team news: Solskjaer confirms injury boost ahead of Liverpool clash

Manchester United welcome Liverpool to Old Trafford on Sunday evening for what is undoubtedly the stand-out tie in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Ahead of the game, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been speaking to the media and the United boss has provided a team news update including the latest on the fitness of Victor Lindelof.

The Swedish international sat out Man Utd’s 2-1 victory over Fulham on Wednesday night and Solskjaer has confirmed the centre-back wasn’t risked due to concerns over his on-going back injury – which has hampered the defender in recent months.

However, after receiving some treatment in midweek, Lindelof is set to return to action this weekend with Solskjaer confirming the 26-year-old will be available for the visit of Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking in the aftermath of United’s Premier League victory on Wednesday night, Solskjaer told ManUtd.com:

“Victor will be fine for the weekend. It was just too quick a turnaround we felt with the travel with his back. I wanted to play Eric [Bailly] against Fulham and Victor wasn’t ready anyway, so we now have four days extra [for Victor]. “He got some treatment [on Wednesday] and did some light training so he should be ready for the weekend.”

Lindelof’s return will come as a boost for Manchester United and the Swede is expected to be recalled to start alongside Harry Maguire in the middle of defence against Liverpool with Eric Bailly the man to make way.

Solskjaer has regularly mixed-up his side throughout the season and the Norwegian coach has confirmed he’ll once again rotate against Liverpool at Old Trafford this weekend.

The likes of Scott McTominay, Dean Henderson, Alex Telles, Donny van de Beek, Nemanja Matic and Marcus Rashford are all pushing for recalls after being named on the bench against Fulham in midweek.

Solskjaer has a relatively healthy squad to choose from as the only players who are ruled out of the game this weekend are Phil Jones and Brandon Williams.