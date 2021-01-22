Liverpool team news update: Key man a doubt as 5 players could miss Man Utd trip

Liverpool will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Manchester United at Old Trafford in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday evening.

The Reds have endured a tough few weeks as last night’s shock 1-0 defeat at home to Burnley extended their winless run to five Premier League games which has left them sitting fourth in the table – six points adrift of leaders Man Utd.

Injury problems have certainly played a key role in Liverpool’s struggles in recent weeks and Jurgen Klopp could be without five important players for the FA Cup trip to Manchester United this weekend.

Jordan Henderson is a doubt for the game at Old Trafford after missing the defeat to Burnley on Thursday night. The Reds skipper is struggling with a muscle issue and he’ll need to have a late fitness test to see if he’ll be able to return against United.

Virgil van Dijk has been stepping-up his recovery from a serious knee injury after doing some intense work outs in the gym this week but the centre-back is still several weeks away from returning to first team action.

Joe Gomez has also been working hard in his recovery from a knee operation but the defender is also still a long way from being available again while Naby Keita remains on the sidelines with a muscle problem.

Diogo Jota has been another huge miss for Liverpool recently and the Portuguese attacker is still at least two weeks away from overcoming his knee injury so he won’t feature against Manchester United this weekend.

SEE THE LATEST MAN UTD TEAM NEWS HERE

Klopp made several changes for the win over Aston Villa in the third round of the FA Cup earlier this month and he’s expected to rotate his starting eleven once again on Sunday afternoon.

Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah are set to be recalled after being named on the bench on Thursday night while the likes of Curtis Jones, James Milner, Takumi Minamino and Kostas Tsimikas are also pushing for starts against Man Utd.