[Teams] Tottenham vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups from north London

Tottenham Hotspur entertain Chelsea at the New Tottenham Stadium tonight with both sides in desperate need of three points to help their top four hopes.

Jose Mourinho has started Carlos Vinicius up front in the absence of Harry Kane with Hueng-min Son and Steven Bergwijn offering support in the Tottenham attack. Gareth Bale, Lucas Moura and Erik Lamela have to settle for a place on the bench.

Moussa Sissoko and Tanguy Ndombele join Pierre-Emile Hojberg in midfield while Ben Davies starts at left-back. Serge Aurier starts on the right side of the Tottenham defence despite reports that he stormed out at half-time during the defeat to Liverpool last week.

Toby Alderweireld starts alongside Eric Dier in the middle of defence so Davinson Sanchez, Joe Rondon and Matt Doherty have to settle for places on the Spurs bench this evening.

As for Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel has handed Reece James a recall in the right wing-back role while Marcos Alonso keeps his place on the left with Ben Chilwell on the bench once again. Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger join Thiago Silva in the back three.

Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho keep their places in the Chelsea midfield so N’Golo Kante has to make-do with a place among the subs while Mason Mount gets another start for the visitors with Kai Havertz missing out through injury.

Timo Werner leads the line up front for the Blues so Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud have to settle for places on the bench. Callum Hudson-Odoi plays in a more advanced role tonight with Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic among the Chelsea substitutes.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Tottenham

Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Davies, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Ndombele, Bergwijn, Son, Vinicius

Subs: Hart, Doherty, Sanchez, Rodon, Tanganga, Winks, Lamela, Bale, Lucas

Chelsea

Mendy, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Silva, James, Kovacic, Jorginho, Alonso, Mount, Werner, Hudson-Odoi

Subs: Kepa, Christensen, Chilwell, Emerson, Kante, Ziyech, Pulisic, Abraham, Giroud