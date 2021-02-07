[Teams] Sheffield United vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups from Bramall Lane

Chelsea will be looking to close-in on the top four with a win when they take on Sheffield United at Bramall Lane tonight.

Thomas Tuchel has recalled Andreas Christensen to the back three as Thiago Silva has been ruled out with a muscle problem while Kurt Zouma is only fit enough for a place on the bench. Christensen lines-up alongside Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger in the Chelsea defence this evening.

Reece James keeps his place on the right flank while Ben Chilwell is given a recall on the left with Marcos Alonso making way. Jorginho is partnered by Mateo Kovacic once again in the middle of the park so N’Golo Kante has to make-do with a place among the Chelsea substitutes.

Timo Werner is given another chance to impress having endured a difficult start to life in England following his summer move from RB Leipzig. The German is joined by Olivier Giroud is attack with Tammy Abraham on the bench.

Mason Mount also starts for Chelsea so Callum Hudson-Odoi is dropped to the bench where he’s joined by Billy Gilmour and Hakim Ziyech. Kai Havertz failed to prove his fitness so he remains on the sidelines through injury.

As for Sheffield United, Ollie McBurnie starts in attack once again and is supported by Oliver Burke. John Lundstram lines-up in midfield along with Oliver Norwood.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Sheff Utd

Ramsdale, Bogle, Basham, Egan, Bryan, Lowe, Norwood, Lundstram, Fleck, McBurnie, Burke

Subs: Foderingham, McGoldrick, Sharp, Jagielka, Brewster, Osborn

Chelsea

Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chilwell, Mount, Werner, Giroud

Subs: Kepa, Alonso, Zouma, Emerson, Kante, Gilmour, Ziyech, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham.