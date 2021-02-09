[Teams] Man Utd vs West Ham: Confirmed line-ups for FA Cup 5th round clash

Manchester United take on West Ham in the 5th round of the FA Cup at Old Trafford this evening.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made some changes to the side that drew 3-3 with Everton in the Premier League at the weekend with Dean Henderson among those recalled as he replaces the under-fire David De Gea between the sticks.

Alex Telles is also given a chance to impress as he replaces Luke Shaw at left-back while Aaron Wan-Bissaka once again starts on the left side of the Man Utd defence with Victor Lindelof keeping his place alongside Harry Maguire.

Summer signing Donny van de Beek is handed a rare start as he starts in midfield along with Fred and Nemanja Matic. Paul Pogba misses out through injury, Scott McTominay is dropped to the bench while Bruno Fernandes is also given a breather.

Manchester United have also made a change in attack as Anthony Martial is recalled up front after being an unused substitute against Everton last time out. Edinson Cavani is the man to make way as Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood keep their places.

Exciting young attacker Amad Diallo is named in the senior squad for the first time since arriving from Atalanta as he’s named on bench this evening having impressed with the youth side in recent weeks.

As for West Ham, they are without Michail Antonio so Andriy Yarmolenko starts in attack along with Jarrod Bowen. Mark Noble lines-up along with Declan Rice in midfield while Aaron Creswell starts in defence once again.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

Henderson, Wan Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles, Matic, Fred, Van de Beek, Rashford, Martial, Greenwood

Subs: Grant, Shaw, Tuanzebe, Williams, Fernandes, James, McTominay, Diallo, Cavani

West Ham

Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Noble, Soucek, Fornals, Bowen, Yarmolenko

Subs: Trott, Diop, Balbuena, Johnson, Fredericks, Alves, Lanzini, Benrahma, Odubeko