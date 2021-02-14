Attacker returns as Tuchel makes 9 changes | Expected Chelsea line-up vs Newcastle

Chelsea take on Newcastle at Stamford Bridge on Monday night. Here is the team we expect Thomas Tuchel to select for the game:

Goalkeeper: Number one goalkeeper Edouard Mendy got a rest for the FA Cup win over Barnsley last week so he’ll be recalled tomorrow with Kepa Arrizabalaga dropping to the bench.

Defence: Tuchel will make some changes in defence too with Cesar Azpilicueta set for a recall. The experienced Spaniard should start on the right side of the back three with Kurt Zouma making way.

Andreas Christensen was forced off against Barnsley due to a headache but he’ll be available to start tomorrow night while Antonio Rudiger should be recalled to replace Emerson after he was rested in the FA Cup. Thiago Silva is expected to miss out for Chelsea due to a muscle injury.

Midfield: Ben Chilwell could be recalled on the left flank after he was rested last time out so Marcos Alonso is set to drop to the bench while Reece James is pushing to replace Callum Hudson-Odoi on the opposite flank for Chelsea.

Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic were both given a breather in the FA Cup tie so they are likely to be recalled against Newcastle with N’Golo Kante and Billy Gilmour both dropping to the bench.

Attack: Kai Havertz remains a doubt but Timo Werner is expected to be passed fit after missing the Barnsley game as a precaution due to a dead leg. The German attacker could start through the middle with Tammy Abraham missing out despite scoring the winner last week.

Christian Pulisic could keep his place in the Chelsea attack while Mason Mount is expected to be recalled with Hakim Ziyech the man to make way. Olivier Giroud may also have to settle for a place among the subs.

Here is how we think Chelsea will line-up: