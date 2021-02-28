[Teams] Sheffield United vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups from Bramall Lane

Liverpool will be desperate to get back to winning ways when they travel to Bramall Lane to take on Sheffield United this evening.

Jurgen Klopp is without number one goalkeeper Alisson Becker as he’s on compassionate leave following the death of his father. With Caoimhín Kelleher out injured, Adrian starts in goal with academy keepers Ojrzynski and Hughes on the bench.

Jordan Henderson is out for several months following groin surgery so Nat Phillips joins Ozan Kabak in the middle of defence with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson once again occupying the full-back positions for Liverpool.

Thiago Alcantara keeps his place in midfield along with Gini Wijnaldum and Curtis Jones so Naby Keita has to make-do with a place on the bench. James Milner is also among the substitutes after returning to fitness but this game comes too soon for Fabinho.

Diogo Jota was expected to be back in the squad but he’s been ruled out with suspected appendicitis so Liverpool go with their usual front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi are among the subs.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Sheffield United

Ramsdale, Ampadu, Bryan, Jagielka, Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, McBurnie, Mcgoldrick

Subs: Foderingham, Lowe, Osborn, Ndiaye, Maguire, Burke, Brewster, Mousset, Sharp.

Liverpool

Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Kabak, Phillips, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Thiago, Jones; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Subs: Ojrzynski, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Origi, R Williams, N Williams, Hughes.