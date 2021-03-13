[Teams] Leeds Utd vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups from Elland Road

Chelsea will be looking for a win to move third in the table when they take on Leeds United at Elland Road this afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel has made six changes from the side that beat Everton last time out with Antonio Rudiger recalled to line-up alongside Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta in Chelsea’s back three. Kurt Zouma is the man to drop to the bench.

Ben Chilwell comes in for Marcos Alonso on the left flank while Hakim Ziyech is recalled to start on the right with Reece James dropping out. N’Golo Kante is also brought back into the Chelsea midfield after being on the bench against Everton. Mateo Kovacic is the man to make way with Jorginho keeping his place in the middle of the park.

Mason Mount is recalled this afternoon and he joins Kai Havertz in the Chelsea attack with the German international keeping his place following a fine display against Everton on Monday night. Timo Werner drops to the bench with Christian Pulisic recalled to make his first league start under Tuchel.

As for Leeds, Patrick Bamford will once again be the main threat up front with Jack Harrison offering support. Kalvin Phillips starts in midfield along with Raphinha.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Leeds

Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Alioski, Phillips, Raphinha, Roberts, Dallas, Harrison, Bamford.

Subs: Koch, Poveda-Ocampo, Casilla, Helder Costa, Rodrigo, Berardi, Klich, Shackleton, Jenkins

Chelsea

Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Chilwell, Kante, Jorginho, Ziyech, Mount, Pulisic, Havertz.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Alonso, Werner, Zouma, Kovacic, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, James, Emerson Palmieri