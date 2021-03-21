[Teams] Leicester vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups from the King Power

Manchester United take on Leicester City in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup at the King Power this afternoon.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made some changes from the side that beat AC Milan in the Europa League on Thursday night but Dean Henderson retains the gloves in goal meaning David De Gea has to settle for a place on the bench.

Alex Telles is recalled at left-back so Luke Shaw gets a well-earned rest while Victor Lindelof continues alongside Harry Maguire in the middle of defence. Aaron Wan-Bissaka completes the back four as he starts at right-back once again for Man Utd this evening.

Nemanja Matic comes into the midfield alongside Fred as Scott McTominay drops to the bench while Donny van de Beek gets a rare chance to impress in a Manchester United shirt with Bruno Fernandes handed a breather.

Anthony Martial is passed fit to return in attack where he’s joined by Mason Greenwood while Paul Pogba is recalled to the starting eleven after starring off the bench in midweek. Edinson Cavani is back in the squad after recovering from a knock but he has to settle for a place on the bench. Marcus Rashford is ruled out after picking up a muscle problem in Milan.

As for Leicester, Jamie Vardy starts in attack along with Kelechi Iheanacho and Ayoze Perez. Jonny Evans faces his former side as he starts in defence along with Wesley Fofana.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Leicester

Schmeichel, Fofana, Evans, Soyuncu, Albrighton, Ndidi, Tielemans, Castagne, Perez, Iheanacho, Vardy

Subs: Ward, Daley-Campbell, Amartey, Fuchs, Thomas, Mendy, Choudhury, Praet, Leshabela.

Man Utd

Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Telles, Matic, Fred, Van de Beek, Pogba, Greenwood, Martial.

Subs: De Gea, Shaw, Tuanzebe, Williams, Amad, Fernandes, James, McTominay, Cavani