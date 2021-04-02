Liverpool team news: Klopp confirms injury boost but 5 players will miss Arsenal trip

Liverpool will be looking to close-in on the top four with a win over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday night.

Ahead of the game, Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference today and he’s provided a team news and injury update including the latest on the fitness of Roberto Firmino.

The Brazilian international has missed Liverpool’s last three games in all competitions – including the win over Wolves last time out – due to a knee injury that he sustained in early March.

However, the striker has recovered during the international break and Klopp has confirmed Firmino is fit and available for Liverpool’s trip to Arsenal this weekend, which will come as a big boost to the visitors.

Divock Origi also missed the trip to the Molineux two weeks ago after picking up a muscle issue but it looks like the Belgian international is still on the sidelines as Klopp says none of his other injury victims will return this weekend.

Virgil van Dijk is still undergoing his rehabilitation from a serious knee injury while Jordan Henderson is recovering from groin surgery and Klopp has admitted he still doesn’t know if the pair will be fit to take part in the Euro’s this summer.

Klopp is quoted as telling Liverpoolfc.com:

“Bobby is back, all the others not,” “I have no idea about the Euros [for Van Dijk and Henderson], to be honest. “Nothing changed, they are all in the place they should be at the moment. That’s it. The rest, the time will show. I don’t know it, I don’t want to take a player away from Holland or England – if they are ready they are ready and if they are not ready I cannot change that. In the moment, they are in the rehab process, so it’s not about me to make the decision. “I only deliver the news when I have it and I don’t have any in the moment; no bad news, no brilliant news, they cannot play tomorrow, so that’s the situation.”

Elsewhere, Joe Gomez remains on the sidelines following knee surgery while Joel Matip is another long-term absentee with an ankle injury so Liverpool will be without five players for the trip to Arsenal on Saturday.

The Reds head into the weekend action sitting seventh in the Premier League table – five points adrift of the top four and four points ahead of ninth-placed Arsenal – so this game will have a big say in who finishes in the European qualification places.