Chelsea
[Teams] Crystal Palace vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups from Selhurst Park
Chelsea need a win to move back into the top four when they take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park this evening. Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Chelsea need a win to move back into the top four when they take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park this evening.
Thomas Tuchel has made four changes from the side that lost to West Bromwich Albion last week. Thiago Silva is suspended after being sent off in that game while Andreas Christensen isn’t involved this evening so Kurt Zouma starts alongside Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta in the Chelsea defence.
Callum Hudson-Odoi is recalled to start in the right wing-back position meaning Reece James is given a rest ahead of Chelsea’s Champions League quarter-final second leg with Porto. Ben Chilwell keeps his place on the left with Marcos Alonso on the bench.
N’Golo Kante also has to settle for a place among the substitutes as Jorginho once again lines-up alongside Mateo Kovacic in midfield. Mason Mount is recalled in attack along with Kai Havertz while Christian Pulisic keeps his place.
That means Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech have to settle for places among the Chelsea substitutes this evening while Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham are also on the bench.
As for Palace, Christian Benteke leads the line up front and is supported by Wilfried Zaha. Gary Cahill starts against his former side in defence.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Crystal Palace
Guaita; Ward, Cahill, Kouyate, Van Aanholt; Ayew, Milivojevic, Riedewald, Eze; Zaha, Benteke.
Subs: Butland, Dann, Townsend, Mateta, Schlupp, McCarthy, Mitchell, Kelly, Rak-Sakyi
Chelsea
Mendy; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger; Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Jorginho, Chilwell; Havertz, Pulisic; Mount.
Subs: Kepa, Alonso, Emerson, James, Kante, Ziyech, Abraham, Giroud, Werner
Other News
-
Man Utd Match Centre/ 5 hours ago
Key trio fit as Solskjaer makes 3 changes | Expected Man Utd line-up vs Tottenham
Manchester United take on Tottenham in north London on Sunday afternoon. Here is the...
-
Arsenal/ 5 hours ago
Saka & Gabriel out as Arteta makes 5 changes | Expected Arsenal line-up vs Sheff Utd
Arsenal take on Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday evening. Here is the...