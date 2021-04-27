Ronaldo instructs agent to investigate potential Man Utd move this summer

Christiano Ronaldo has been linked with a move back to Man United or Paris Saint-German if Juventus are to fail to qualify for Champions League football next season, as reported by Tuttosport.

Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, via the Express, have reported that Ronaldo feels his ambitions have not been met at Juventus after the clubs poor season. The same report has claimed that Ronaldo is tempted by the idea of a return to Old Trafford and that he has instructed his agent, Jorge Mendes, to find out whether a move would be possible.

The return of Christiano Ronaldo would be a sensational deal for both the club – who may be losing Edinson Cavani in the upcoming transfer window – and adoring fans. Ronaldo spent six years with the club before moving to Real Madrid in 2009.

It was reported by Nicolo Schira that Man United are looking at Ronaldo’s situation with Juventus and have asked Mendes for info on a possible return to the club.

Nevertheless, financial implications may prevent a deal from happening. The Metro have reported that Mendes is aware Ronaldo’s chances of a move are ‘not very high’ due to wages.

Huge wages

Although, it has been reported by ESPN that whilst Ronaldo is currently on €31m (£27m) a year, he would be willing to take a pay cut not below €20m (£17.5m) a year on a return to the club. This would equal around £320,000 per week, making him the second-highest paid player at United behind David de Gea who is on £375,000 per week.

Furthermore, the same report suggests Juventus, who are struggling financially, would be willing to sell Ronaldo in the summer for a minimum fee of €29m (£25m). Otherwise, the Italian club would be willing to consider a swap deal including Man United midfielder Paul Pogba, however ESPN understands this deal would be complex to execute.

Man United will still most likely struggle to meet Ronaldo’s wage demands, making the chances of a return rather slim.

Express Sport have reported that United won’t be pushing to re-sign the superstar in this summer’s transfer window. This is partly due to the huge salary demands making the deal unfeasible, but also due to the fact that Erling Haaland is still their preferred target, alongside players such as Jadon Sancho, Declan Rice and Jules Kounde.

With Man United owners – The Glazers – under intensified pressure, a signing such as this would be seen as a prolific attempt at buying back the trust of the club and many excited fans. Nevertheless, it looks like United have moved past Ronaldo, prioritising the signings of future talents, as opposed to the well-known legends of the game.