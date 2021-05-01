19-y/o starts as Solskjaer makes 2 changes | Expected Man Utd line-up vs Liverpool

Manchester United take on Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon. Here is the line-up we think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will select for the game:

Goalkeeper: David De Gea kept goal during the thrilling 6-2 victory over Roma in the Europa League on Thursday night but Dean Henderson is expected to be recalled tomorrow afternoon.

Defence: Solskjaer has played a settled back four for several months and he’s unlikely to deviate from that defence against Liverpool so we expect an unchanged Man Utd back-line on Sunday.

That means Victor Lindelof will continue alongside Harry Maguire in the middle of defence with Eric Bailly having to settle for a place on the bench. Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw should occupy the full-back positions so the likes of Alex Telles will remain among the substitutes against Liverpool.

Midfield: Manchester United have no fresh injury concerns following the Europa League victory on Thursday night but we might see a slight reshuffle in midfield and attack.

Paul Pogba was excellent in a wide role against Roma but we could see the Frenchman moved into a more central position against Liverpool this weekend. Fred is likely to keep his place so Scott McTominay might be the man to make way.

Bruno Fernandes produced another superb performance for United last time out so he’s almost certain to start once again in the attacking midfield role. Donny van de Beek and Juan Mata will therefore remain on the bench.

Attack: Mason Greenwood made a big impact off the bench against Roma so the 19-year-old is pushing for a recall tomorrow afternoon. If Greenwood does start against Liverpool, then we could see him on the right side of attack.

Marcus Rashford is managing his foot injury well and should be fit to retain his place on Sunday. The England international could start on the left wing with the likes of Daniel James and Amad Diallo on the bench.

Edinson Cavani showed his finishing prowess once again with a double against Roma and no doubt he’ll start up front once again versus Liverpool in the absence of the injured Anthony Martial.

Here is how we think Man Utd will line-up: