Jota out as Klopp makes 1 key change | Expected Liverpool line-up vs Man Utd

Liverpool take on Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon. Here is the team we expect Jurgen Klopp to select for the game:

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker is certain to keep his place between the sticks once again for Liverpool tomorrow so Adrian will be on the bench with Caoimhin Kelleher still injured.

Defence: Klopp said at his press conference on Friday that there is no change to the clubs injury situation which suggests that Nat Phillips will once again miss out against Man Utd.

Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez have stepped-up their rehabilitation from long-term injuries but with the trio still unavailable, Fabinho may be asked to play alongside Ozan Kabak in the middle of the Liverpool defence once again.

The Reds are unlikely to make any changes to their first choice full-backs so Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are set to start once again at Old Trafford.

Midfield: Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson is still short of fitness as he continues to recover from a groin injury so with Fabinho in defence, Gini Wijnaldum could play in a deeper role against Man Utd.

Thiago Alcantara should keep his place in the Liverpool midfield but we could see Klopp play a slightly different formation away to United after going with just two midfielders against Leeds last time out.

Milner recalled

The German coach is being tipped to play his usual 4-3-3 formation which could see James Milner recalled to start alongside Wijnaldum and Thiago. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones and Naby Keita are other options but may have to settle for places on the bench against Manchester United.

Forward: Liverpool miss-fired against Leeds last time out so Klopp will be hoping his forwards are more clinical at Old Trafford this weekend.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are expected to keep their places while Roberto Firmino could get the nod up front meaning Diogo Jota would be the man to make way.

Here is how we think Liverpool will line-up: