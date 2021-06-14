Man Utd negotiating transfer fee after agreeing contract worth £250,000-a-week

Manchester United are locked in negotiations with Borussia Dortmund over a fee for Jadon Sancho after agreeing personal terms with the attacker over a five-year contract, according to reports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under increasing pressure to end his trophy drought at Old Trafford after falling short of landing silverware once again last season having been beaten by Villarreal in the Europa League final.

Solskjaer is gearing-up for a busy summer in the transfer market as the United boss knows he needs to strengthen his squad if they’re to challenge the likes of Man City and Chelsea for the title next season.

A new right winger is on the agenda and Sancho has long been touted as Man Utd’s main transfer target after they failed to agree terms with Borussia Dortmund over a big-money deal last summer.

Fresh talks have been held in recent weeks and journalist Fabrizio Romano claims Manchester United are locked in negotiations with Dortmund over the structure of a deal. United’s opening £60m [€70m] offer was rejected with Dortmund holding out for nearer £81.7m [€95m] but Romano says the parties are ‘confident’ a deal will be agreed.

This update came after reports suggested that Man Utd have already agreed personal terms with Sancho’s camp. The Daily Mail, via the Express, report that United will pay Sancho around £250,000-a-week over a five-year deal – with the £13m net per year double what he earns in Germany.

Such a contract would make Sancho United’s second highest earner behind David De Gea – who’s on £375,000-a-week according to the Daily Mail – so this will be a major outlay if the Manchester giants can get a deal over the line.

Sancho has two years left to run on his current contract at Dortmund so United may be quietly confident of driving their asking price down but it looks increasingly likely that the young winger will be finally heading to Old Trafford this summer.

The 21-year-old has become one of the hottest prosperities in world football since joining Dortmund from City four years ago so it would be a major coup if Manchester United could get a deal over the line.

Sancho has provided 50 goals and 64 assists in his 137 appearances for Dortmund so he’d be an excellent addition for United and would be a huge asset for Solskjaer in the final third of the pitch.