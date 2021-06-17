Man Utd table bid to sign £80m-rated La Liga star, club ready to do business

Manchester United are locked in negotiations with Real Madrid after seeing an opening £50m bid for Raphael Varane knocked back by the La Liga giants, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to be busy in the transfer market this summer as he looks to build a side capable of competing for major trophies having once again failed to land any silverware last season.

Man Utd have been linked with big-money moves for marquee attackers in recent weeks but it looks like Solskjaer has also made a new centre-back a priority and Varane has emerged as a top target once again.

The Frenchman has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford and with just one year remaining on his contract at the Bernabeu, speculation is intensifying that Varane could finally be on his way to Manchester.

Widespread reports this summer have suggested that Solskjaer is keen to sign Varane and it looks like United have now formalised their interest as the M.E.N claims that Man Utd have submitted an opening offer worth £50m.

It looks like United will have to dig a little deeper as the newspaper says the bid has been knocked back with Madrid holding out for £80m but the two clubs remain locked in negotiations trying to thrash out a deal.

Varane has been with Madrid for 10 years having joined the club from Lens in 2011 but his future is in serious doubt as he has just 12 months left on his contract and talks over an extension have stalled.

The M.E.N claims that Real Madrid are now ready to cash-in as they cannot afford to lose Varane on a free transfer next summer and have already prepared for his departure having snapped-up David Alaba from Bayern Munich.

Manchester United are understandably reluctant to pay £80m for a player who’ll be out of contract next year but no doubt they’re hoping to get a deal agreed swiftly. Varane was excellent during France’s win over Germany and his price-tag will only increase if he continues to impress at the Euro’s.

Varane is a boyhood United fan so they’ll be confident of luring him to Old Trafford if a fee can be agreed and the 28-year-old would be an excellent partner for Harry Maguire in the back four.