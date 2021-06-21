Man Utd growing increasingly confident of agreeing deals to sign £126m duo

Manchester United are growing increasingly confident of agreeing a deal to sign Pau Torres from Villarreal after submitting an improved offer for Jadon Sancho, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to be active in the market this summer as he looks to build a squad capable of winning major honours next season having once again fallen short of landing any silverware during the last campaign.

A new centre-back is understood to be a priority as Solskjaer wants a top class defender to partner Harry Maguire next season with doubts continuing over both Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

Man Utd have been strongly linked with Raphael Varane in recent days but the Manchester Evening News says after seeing a £50m rejected by Real Madrid, United are now eyeing a move to sign Pau Torres instead.

The news outlet claims that Manchester United are growing increasingly confident of being able to strike a deal with Villarreal having made progress over a potential move – although any deal is likely to happen after the Euro’s.

According to the M.E.N, Torres has a release clause in his contract worth around £51m [€60m] but United believe the La Liga outfit may be prepared to accept a player-plus-cash offer this summer given the current financial climate.

Manchester United found out first hand just how talented Torres is as the 24-year-old was excellent during Villarreal’s victory over Solskjaer’s side in the Europa League final last month.

As a left-footed central defender, the Spanish international would be the ideal partner for Maguire in the middle of the back four so Torres would be a superb addition to the United squad if a deal could be agreed.

Solskjaer is also looking to strengthen his attack with another right winger and Man Utd have once again been strongly linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho this summer.

The M.E.N claims that United have submitted an improved offer worth around £75m for the England international which would see them pay a higher amount up front and a smaller value due in add-ons.

Dortmund are reportedly still considering the latest offer as it still falls short of their valuation – which is over £80m – but it looks as though Man Utd are edging closer to getting a deal agreed for Sancho this summer.

We’ll have to wait and see how things progress but it appears United are hoping to pull off what would be a sensational double swoop for Torres and Sancho. The double deal would set them back around £126m but Torres and Sancho would both be excellent signings who would help take Man Utd to the next level.