Club believe £68m star has agreed terms with Man Utd after Reds submit formal offer

Real Madrid fear Raphael Varane has already agreed terms with Manchester United after the Red Devils formalised their intent to sign the centre-back this summer, according to reports via the Mirror.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to be busy in the transfer market over the coming weeks as he looks to build a squad capable of competing for major honours after once again failing to land any silverware last season.

Man Utd are being linked with high profile attackers such as Jadon Sancho and Harry Kane but Solskjaer is also reportedly in the market for another top class centre-back to partner Harry Maguire amid on-going doubts over Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

Varane has long been touted as a target for Manchester United and the speculation has once again intensified in recent weeks with widespread reports suggesting the Red Devils are hoping to lure the Frenchman to Old Trafford.

Last week, the Manchester Evening News reported that Manchester United had formalised their interest after tabling an opening offer worth £50m for Varane’s signature but it fell short of Madrid’s valuation.

According to the Mirror, the European giants asking price is closer to £68m but United may be hopeful of lowering that valuation given the French international’s contract situation.

The 28-year-old has just one year remaining on his current deal at the Bernabeu and is no closer to signing an extension which has led to talk that Madrid will be forced to cash-in rather than risk losing him for nothing next summer.

Real Madrid remain hopeful of agreeing fresh terms with the defender but the Mirror are citing a report from El Confidencial that claims the La Liga giants fear Varane has already made up his mind to leave.

The Spanish outlet, via the Mirror, says the player’s silence and reluctance to discuss his future in public has made Madrid chiefs nervous and they now believe Varane has agreed terms with another club – thought to be Man Utd.

This comes after the Mirror reported that Varane’s agents planned to hold formal talks with United to discuss a potential move so it looks like the Manchester giants are well positioned to sign the defender if he leaves Madrid.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming weeks as nothing is likely to be settled while Varane is away at the Euro’s where he’s helped France book their place in the last-16.