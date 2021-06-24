Arsenal hold talks to sign £60m star but face battle with Liverpool & Madrid

Arsenal have held talks with Alexander Isak’s agent but face competition from the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid to sign the £60m Real Sociedad attacker, according to reports via TeamTalk.

Isak has developed into one of the hottest talents in Spanish football since joining Sociedad from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 and he scored 17 goals in 34 La Liga games last season to help the club finish fifth and qualify for the Europa League.

The 21-year-old has been impressing with Sweden at the European Championship’s this summer where he’s helped them book a date with Ukraine in the last-16 having finished top of Group E.

Isak’s potential has alerted a whole host of clubs throughout Europe with TeamTalk claiming that Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea are all showing a keen interest in luring the attacker to the Premier League this summer.

Jurgen Klopp is believed to be in the market for another attacker to help ease the load on the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino next season and Isak is seemingly on the Liverpool bosses radar.

But it’s Arsenal who are reportedly more advanced in their pursuit as AS claims the Gunners have already held talks with Isak’s representatives and made it clear they will go all out to sign him if he indicates he’s keen on a move to London.

Mikel Arteta is looking to overhaul his squad this summer following a disappointing campaign that saw Arsenal finish eighth in the table and it appears the Londoners have identified Isak as a potential replacement for Alexandre Lacazette.

The Frenchman has just one year left on his contract so the Gunners will need to cash-in if an extension isn’t signed soon and it looks like Isak has been earmarked as the man to fill Lacazette’s boots if he does leave.

However, not only could Arsenal face competition from the likes of Liverpool or Chelsea, but AS claims that Real Madrid have now joined the race to sign Isak and have made contact with the attackers agent.

Any potential deal won’t come cheap as Sociedad are determined not to lose their star man and the report suggests they’ll demand the full value of his release clause – which is set at £60m [€70m].

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming weeks but Isak would be a superb signing for Arsenal or Liverpool if they could fend off interest from Madrid to win the race for his signature.