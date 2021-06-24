Fabrizio Romano: £350k-a-week contract agreed as Man Utd close-in on 1st signing

Jadon Sancho has agreed terms over a five-year contract worth £350,000-a-week as Manchester United close-in on a deal to sign the Borussia Dortmund attacker, according to Guardian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

United have been after Sancho for over a year and have renewed their interest after failing to agree a deal with Dortmund last summer when the Bundesliga giants were demanding over £100m for the young attacker.

That valuation has reduced this summer as Sancho now has just two years left on his contract and after seeing an opening offer rejected, Manchester United returned with an improved bid this week.

Guardian journalist Fabrizio Romano claims United have offered Dortmund around £73m [€85m] – which is much closer to their £77.5m (€90m) asking price – and all parties are now confident a deal will be agreed soon.

Romano says Sancho has agreed terms over a five-year contract worth around £350,000-a-week so all that remains is for a fee to be agreed between the two clubs, and the journalist claims that Dortmund could now be ready to do business after Man Utd put forward a proposal that’s much closer to their valuation.

So it appears United are on the verge of sealing what would be a sensational deal to sign Sancho this summer and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will no doubt be delighted when he finally gets his hands on the England international winger.

Solskjaer is desperate to strengthen his squad this summer as he looks to build a side capable of winning major honours next season and the Norwegian coach has made a top class right-winger a priority.

Sancho has always been his prime target and the 21-year-old should prove to be an excellent addition to the Manchester United squad as he’s developed into one of the best young talents in the world since joining Dortmund from Man City in 2017.

The attacker has provided 50 goals and 64 assists in his 137 appearances for the German outfit making him one of the most dangerous youngsters in Europe so he’ll add a huge threat in the final third.

Sancho is currently away with the England squad at Euro 2020 preparing for their last-16 clash with Germany next Tuesday night but it appears it’s only a matter of time before he’s unveiled as Man Utd’s first major signing of the summer window.