Man Utd could sign key target for just £40m as Solskjaer plots swoop for La Liga star

Manchester United could land Raphael Varane for just £40m this summer as Real Madrid prepare to cash-in on the centre-back, according to The Athletic.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is gearing-up for a busy summer in the transfer market as he tries to build a squad capable of winning major trophies next season having once again failed to land any silverware during the last campaign.

The Norwegian coach is being tipped to strengthen his defensive options with a new centre-back on the agenda as doubts continue over Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly so United want to bring in a top class partner for Harry Maguire.

Several names have been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent weeks but Varane has emerged as a prime target with widespread reports suggesting Man Utd are plotting a move to sign the Frenchman.

Varane has long been touted as a potential signing for the Manchester giants and it looks like United have renewed their interest this summer as they look to take advantage of his contract situation at the Bernabeu.

The 28-year-old has just one year remaining on his current deal and The Athletic claims that Real Madrid chiefs are becoming increasingly resigned to losing the defender as he’s showing no desire to sign an extension.

Spanish outlet El Confidencial reported earlier this week that Madrid chiefs believe Varane has already agreed terms with another club – thought to be Man Utd – after making up his mind to leave the Bernabeu this summer.

United have been burnt in the past so club officials were initially cautious over their pursuit of Varane this time around. However, The Athletic claims that Man Utd chiefs are now pushing ahead with a potential deal for Varane as they believe his desire to leave Madrid is genuine.

While some outlets have suggested an asking price ranging from £60m-£80m, The Athletic says sources in Madrid have claimed a deal could actually be done at £40m-£45m – which would be an excellent piece of business for Man Utd.

The report says Real Madrid still hope a bidding war could commence if Varane continues to impress at the Euro’s with Chelsea and Man City showing tentative interest but Man Utd are seen as the club most likely to do a deal.

Varane has been at Madrid for 10 years since joining from Lyon in 2011 but The Athletic says the Spanish giants are now ready to cash-in as they look to fund a big-money move for PSG striker Kylian Mbappe.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming weeks but unless Varane signs a new deal at Madrid, it looks like he’ll be heading for a move this summer and he’d be an excellent signing if Man Utd could win the race for his signature.