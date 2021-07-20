Man Utd ready to pay £18m to sign international star, player wants ‘dream’ move

Manchester United are ready to pay £18m to sign Kieran Trippier and the Atletico Madrid defender is desperate to secure a ‘dream’ move to Old Trafford this summer, according to The Sun.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is wanting to significantly strengthen his ranks as he tries to build a squad capable of competing for major honours next season and Man Utd have already agreed a deal in principal to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

However, Solskjaer is also in the market for another right-back to compete with Aaron Wan-Bissaka as Man Utd were heavily reliant on the former Crystal Palace star last season and Trippier has been widely touted as their prime target.

Various media reports in recent months have suggested that United are keen to sign the 30-year-old as Solskjaer sees his attacking abilities down the right flank as the perfect contrast to the more defensive-minded Wan-Bissaka.

The Sun says Manchester United are ready to pay £18m to sign Trippier this summer and the former Tottenham ace is keen on making a move to Old Trafford after two successful years in Spain.

However, the newspaper says Trippier may have to force through his ‘dream’ move to United because Atletico Madrid are playing hardball and are in no rush to sell the right-back this summer.

Trippier was a key part of the Atletico side that won the La Liga title last season having made 35 appearances so understandably boss Diego Simeone is reluctant to lose the England international.

The Sun says Atletico are waiting for Trippier to make it clear he wants to leave so if the full-back is unwilling to force a move, then Man Utd may have to increase their offer to persuade the Spaniard’s to cash-in.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming weeks but Trippier would be an excellent signing if Man Utd could pull it off for anything around £20m this summer.

Wan-Bissaka is one of the best defensive full-backs in the Premier League but his lack of output going forward will be a concern for Solskjaer and Trippier is one of the most dangerous attacking right-backs around.

He proved his worth once again for England this summer as he helped Gareth Southgate’s side reach the final of Euro 2020 and I think he’d be a terrific signing for United if they could get a deal done with Atletico.