Man Utd offer star £10m-a-year deal to join from Euro giants as Reds eye major coup

Manchester United have made a concrete contract offer to Leon Goretzka worth £10m-a-year as they look to pull off a major coup to land the Bayern Munich midfielder, according to reports via The Sun.

Goretzka joined Bayern from Schalke in 2018 and has developed into one of the best all-round midfield players in German football having contributed 25 goals and 27 assists in 112 games to help Munich win three league titles and the Champions League.

However, the 26-year-old’s future at the Allianz Arena is in serious doubt as he’s in the last year of his current contract and talks over a new deal appear to have stalled.

Goretzka recently changed his representation to Bundesliga super-agent Thomas Kroth and the wife of his former agent Jorg Neubauer, and the players’ camp have been left unimpressed at Bayern’s attempts to negotiate a new deal.

It appears the situation has alerted clubs throughout Europe as The Sun cites a report from the print version of Sport Bild that claims Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona have all expressed their interest in signing Goretzka.

The German publication, via The Sun, says that Man Utd have already put forward a ‘concrete’ offer to Goretzka for him to move to Old Trafford on a free transfer when his contract expires in 2022.

Bayern are determined not to lose the German international but the report claims Manchester United’s offer is worth £10.4m-a-year [£200,000-a-week] so Goretzka could be tempted by a move to England next summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be lining Goretzka up as a replacement for Paul Pogba as the Frenchman is also in the last year of his contract and is no closer to signing an extension with the Red Devils.

If United decide to risk losing Pogba on a free transfer in 12 months time, then it would make sense for a replacement to be lined-up and it appears the Manchester giants are trying lure Goretzka to England.

However, Man Utd will face stiff competition as the report says Madrid and Barca have also contacted the midfielders representatives so it would be a major coup if United were able to land Goretzka on a free transfer next summer.

We’ll have to wait and see how things progress as there is still a long way to go before anything is agreed but there is no doubt Goretzka would be a sensational piece of business by Man Utd if they could snap him up for nothing.